Titans QB Eyes Mechanics Change
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is entering the 2024 NFL season with a number of different changes around him.
Two of the biggest changes are the fact that he is now officially the starting quarterback without Ryan Tannehill clogging the top spot on the depth chart, and the other difference is the new coaching staff surrounding him.
With a new coaching staff comes a different playbook, but perhaps more importantly is a fresh group of experts and eyes who can make some positive changes.
New head coach Brian Callahan and his staff are determined to helping Levis not only set himself up for greater success by implementing a new system, but also fixing his individual game and mechanics as a quarterback.
"We're always tweaking something, feeling like something might be off," Levis told ESPN reporter Turron Davenport during OTA's. "The ball wasn't coming out the way that I would've liked it to, and I just started looking at what could potentially be the cause of it."
The Callahan regime is the fourth different coaching staff Levis has worked with in the past five years. In 2020, he was under coach James Franklin in his final year at Penn State. Then, he worked with Mark Stoops for two years at Kentucky. Last year, he had Mike Vrabel as his first NFL coach before he was fired by the Titans. Now, Callahan is stepping in during a critical time in Levis' career.
And Callahan has a small change to suggest for Levis that could yield big results.
"One of the big things we've emphasized with Will is his base, how important that is to playing quarterback," Callahan told Davenport. "Being able to play on time, being able to get the ball out quickly."
Levis should be able to get the ball out quicker thanks to a revamped offensive line headlined by the additions of rookie No. 7 overall pick JC Latham and veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry III.
If he can follow the lead that Callahan's staff is providing him, these small adjustments could have massive benefits to Levis and the Titans as a whole.
