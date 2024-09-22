Titans QB Will Levis Throws Another Awful-Looking Turnover
The Tennessee Titans are still dealing with turnover issues.
After turning the ball over five times in the first two weeks, quarterback Will Levis has thrown another interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Here's a look at the play:
The interception is the fourth that Levis has thrown this season, and the second that has been returned for a touchdown.
While this specific play wasn't as egregious as some of his other turnovers, Levis continues to make poor decisions, which has put the Titans in a tough spot in each of the first three weeks.
Levis spoke earlier in the week about how he plans to make changes on the field.
"Just knowing the times when you have to be uber careful with the ball," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Whether that's when you're in scoring position, a third-down where the throw that you're trying to make isn't even going to get you the first down. And, just having that hit my brain a little more quickly.
"… Adding the fold, as a quarterback, 'What's the best and smartest thing to do? What's something you need to keep in your mind because of this situation that can help your team and protect the ball?' I am just, every day, trying to think of those situations and get better in them."
The words are not matching the actions, and that has the Titans behind the 8-ball. The Titans are already down multiple scores against the Packers before the first quarter ends.
If the score holds up, the Titans will fall to 0-3, which puts them in a very deep hole that will be very tough to get out of. Also, Levis is jeopardizing his own trajectory as the Titans' starter. If he continues to make these poor decisions, it could be time for Mason Rudolph to get some run.
