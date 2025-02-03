Titans DB Makes Favorite QB Option Clear
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but it's far from certain which direction the team will take. If Titans soon-to-be free agent safety Quandre Diggs had a vote for this big decision, there's one player he values above the rest.
When responding to a fan on X, Diggs delivered some high praise for Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, calling him the "best QB and leader in the draft."
Quarterback is naturally a part of this conversation given the struggles Will Levis had this season. Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders could be the pick if the Titans want a franchise signal-caller, though can't-miss talents like Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter provide intrigue that is impossible to ignore.
Regardless, the praise for Ward remains as high as ever. Xavier Restrepo, Ward's receiver at Miami, told ESPN's Turron Davenport that the Titans drafting Ward No. 1 is a "no-brainer."
"Open your eyes. I mean think for two seconds. It's a no-brainer," Restrepo told Davenport. "The guy's proven everything he needs to prove. He's a amazing, super confident, God fearing guy. A humble beast. He never changes and is never phased by anything."
As for Diggs, he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9 after signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Titans last offseason. He finished 2024 having started all eight of his appearances with Tennessee while posting 42 total tackles.
"I want to be physical, and I want to tackle," Diggs told reporters after signing with the Titans. "I want to do those things, but I also want to help guys learn the game. I am very cerebral with what I do. I take this seriously. This is my job, and when I am dialed in, and when I'm ready to go, it's go time. ... I am here to compete, and I am here to work."
Time will tell if the Titans elect to bring Diggs back for another season.
