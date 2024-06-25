Titans Ranked Low in NFL Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are just a few weeks from training camp for a season where they don't have very many expectations.
The Titans were 6-11 last season, finishing in last place in the AFC South as the only team without a winning record.
That's part of the reason why Yahoo! Sports writer Frank Schwab has placed the Titans at No. 27 in his offseason power rankings.
"The Titans are a tough team to figure out," Schwab writes. "They will look much different on both sides of the ball, in scheme and personnel. Their most important player, Will Levis, shifted between electrifying and alarming as a rookie. The Titans' big money addition, Calvin Ridley, also has a wide range of outcomes. ... We don't know what Brian Callahan will be as a coach. It doesn't seem like the Titans are ready to take a big step, though it can't be ruled out because there are so many variables. For now, we'll proceed with caution on Tennessee before seeing what their new additions and Levis can do."
What we do know about Callahan is that he is going to employ a very different offense than what the Titans had last year. Tennessee had Derrick Henry in the backfield and he was the focal point of the team. Life was simple, hand the ball off to Henry, gain yards, score, win the game.
Without him, it doesn't necessarily make things harder, but it does make them more challenging. The Titans have better receivers, arguably one of the best trios in the game in DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. They also added Tony Pollard, who can be a receiving back as well.
The Titans will look to throw a lot more often this season than they did a year ago, but can Levis be more accurate throwing the ball than he was a year ago?
If Levis can improve from his 58.4 percent completion rate and learn the offense well enough to execute it during the regular season, the Titans will slowly, but surely climb up the power rankings list from No. 27.
