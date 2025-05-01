Titans RB Depth Chart Taking Shape
The Tennessee Titans face a lot of question marks at many positions on the roster, but running back isn't one of them.
The Titans have five running backs on the roster, and Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton laid out their placements on the team.
"When the Tennessee Titans signed Pollard last offseason, they planned to use him alongside Spears as 1A and 1B in the backfield, but that didn't pan out," Moton wrote.
"Pollard logged nearly 200 more touches than Spears (301-114), partly because the latter missed five games due to injuries. Though even while healthy, Spears averaged just 3.7 yards per carry."
"Tennessee should field a respectable passing attack with rookie Cam Ward under center. If so, Pollard and Spears could see room to run and have plenty of opportunities to make plays in the passing game."
"Last season, Chestnut saw an uptick in action when Spears sat out. He'll face competition for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart with Mullings in the mix."
"In 2024, Mullings rushed for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns for Michigan. He's also returned a few kicks over the previous two years."
"Small will look for a promotion from the practice squad."
The biggest question is whether Chestnut or Mullings will win the third-string job. Mullings will have a hard time winning the kick return duties, especially with veteran Tyler Lockett now on the roster, but the sixth-round pick has a chance to get some backup snaps.
Day 3 running backs can be a mixed bag. Some can be absolute busts, others emerge into stars. It truly comes down to the player's mentality, situation and coaching staff, and Mullings has the potential to begin a long career if things go well for him in Tennessee.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!