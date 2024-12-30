'See You in Cabo!' Jeffery Simmons Blasts Titans Rival
The Tennessee Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention for the past few weeks, but they have continued to play out the regular season.
In Week 16, the Indianapolis Colts kept their season alive by beating the Titans, only to get eliminated from playoff contention themselves on Sunday after losing to the two-win New York Giants.
Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin gave the Titans some banter on a recent episode of his podcast.
“Shout out to Mason Rudolph. Actually, not shout out to you because I was open a couple times. But shout out to Tennessee. Don’t let the door hit you where the good Lord split you," Franklin said on The Trenches Show h/t James Boyd.
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons wasn't appreciative of the shoutout from Franklin, so he gave one back after the Colts were eliminated from the playoffs.
While the NFL players have a brotherhood, the division rivalries still run deep, especially the one between the Colts and Titans.
Franklin has been a player that isn't afraid to talk a little bit of trash and speak his mind, but he also should recognize — if he doesn't already — that he is also subject to the same trash talk from his competitors.
Simmons, like Franklin, is not one to shy away from talking trash, but it's clear that this stems from something much deeper than last week's game.
This exchange should make things interesting when the Colts and Titans meet twice during the 2025 season.
In the meantime, the Titans will wrap up their season in Week 18 as they host a different AFC South rival in the Houston Texans. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT on Sunday inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
