Titans Re-Sign Pro Bowl DB
The Tennessee Titans are bringing back a valuable member of their special teams after hiring former Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel.
The team announced that it has re-signed defensive back Justin Hardee Sr. to a new deal following his first season with the Titans. Hardee Sr. had spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets, earning a Pro Bowl nod with the team as a special teamer in 2022.
In his first year with Tennessee, Hardee Sr. played in nine games while posting three total tackles. All 185 of his snaps with the Titans during the 2024 season came on special teams.
After the season, Hardee Sr. told Titans reporter Jim Wyatt that he wanted to return to the team but was unsure of what the future held. He's now gotten his wish.
"God willing I'll be back," Hardee Sr. said in January. "Came in the middle of season, I seen special changes were down. ... and I came in with a goal. My goal was to turn (special teams) around completely so that special teams wasn't a liability, but something that can help the team."
