Titans Should Hit QB Panic Button
The Tennessee Titans are one of the few teams in the NFL without a straightened out quarterback situation.
The Titans have Will Levis as the starter, along with Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle as backups, but none project to be the team's No. 1 guy going into the season.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton gave the Titans a "6" on his quarterback panic meter.
"If the Tennessee Titans didn't have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, their quarterback panic meter would be a full-scale 10," Moton writes.
"Levis has struggled with injuries, and he's inefficient. In two seasons, he has missed 13 games. In 21 contests, he's thrown for 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with a 61 percent completion rate and fumbled 17 times.
"The 25-year-old had a shot to show he could be a solid starting quarterback, but he didn't show much progress in his second season.
"Allen has minimal starting experience, most of it in his first two seasons between 2019 and 2020. As a spot starter, Boyle has been a below-average quarterback, throwing for five touchdowns and 13 interceptions since 2021.
"The Titans shouldn't overthink their first pick. They need [Cam] Ward more than any other player in the upcoming draft, but you always leave room for a boneheaded decision from an organization that's been unstable in recent years."
The Titans' past plans have indicated that Ward could very well be the No. 1 overall pick so that the team can start fresh with a new vision. Ward is undisputedly the top quarterback in this year's class after grading better than Colorado's Shedeur Sanders at the NFL Scouting Combine.
If the Titans get Ward, he will have the chance to move the team a little lower on the list for the panic meter.
