Titans Receive Confident Message From Potential No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans have a handful of appealing prospects to use their prized number-one selection on in the draft later this offseason.
And among those candidates lies Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who's remained right in the thick of the discussion for number one since the draft season started with many dubbing him to be the best signal-caller prospect in the draft.
But Sanders doesn't pay much attention to the numbers, and he doesn't mind where his inevitable draft position ends up being either.
During his NFL Combine availability, the Colorado quarterback expressed that whatever draft slot he ends up landing in doesn't matter in the end –– even if that may be a number-one pick to the Titans.
"The number of where you go don't matter," Sanders said about a potential number-one pick. "Tom Brady... was the best of the best in all categories. He didn't go first. So, the number, again, picked don't matter. I wasn't the top-rated quarterback coming out of high school because it's a lot of exterior things that people like and they don't like about me. I'm realistic and I'm realistic about my family and everything that people say it comes with."
Sanders doesn't care as much about being the top guy to go on the board, he cares about something else: changing a franchise. And when you ask the man himself, he's confident in his abilities to do so.
"If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me," Sanders said during the combine. "So, you should know, history repeats itself over and over and over and I've done it over and over and over. So, it should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me."
Sanders sees the decision as a no-brainer, but the Titans won't see things to be as simple. The top of the board has several names to take note of, whether it be Penn State's Abdul Carter, Miami's Cam Ward, or even Shedeur's teammate in Travis Hunter. The choice is far from a shoo-in.
But Sanders does have his rightful appeal, he's an accurate, smart thrower of the football who was among the best in the crowd of quarterbacks in the nation last season. He finished his campaign with the highest completion percentage at the collegiate level, also totaling over 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns.
The Colorado quarterback will be ready to shift whatever franchise he ends up with, but time will tell if that team is in Tennessee.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay where the Titans will finalize their pressing decision.
