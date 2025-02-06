Titans Offseason Defined By Will Levis Decision
The Tennessee Titans must figure out a plan and direction for the future of the franchise this offseason.
With the No. 1 overall pick in tow, the Titans hired Mike Borgonzi as the team's new general manager, and what he does with the selection, or who he picks with it, will set the tone for his tenure in Nashville.
"The most important question that new general manager Mike Borgonzi must answer this offseason is who is playing quarterback. Will Levis has had two seasons to earn the right to continue his role as the franchise quarterback and the lack of growth between Year 1 and 2 is concerning. With a new general manager in charge, the Titans could decide to let someone else take on Levis and kick off a new era at the position," Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine writes.
"Of course, Levis' future is tied to what the team will do with the No. 1 pick. The Titans have the top selection in the draft and must decide how they feel about quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders at the top of the draft," he continued.
Levis is certainly on the hot seat after finishing 3-14 this past season, but there is reason to keep him around.
If the Titans aren't fans of Ward or Sanders, it could lead them to go back to Levis. There is also the sense that teams shouldn't draft quarterbacks if there are other needs to fulfill. Perhaps the Titans feel like they should address other positions across the board before hitting the quarterback, where they still have Levis under contract for two more seasons.
It remains to be seen what Borgonzi will do, but the answer to this ringing question will slowly be answered between now and April 24, when the Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 pick.
