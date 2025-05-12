Titans Release Two Players After Rookie Minicamp
The Tennessee Titans are crossing a few names off the list -- at least for now -- following the end of rookie minicamp.
Per team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have waived former West Florida cornerback Virgil Lemons and former Auburn safety Jerrin Thompson. Both players were among the 16 undrafted rookies signed by the Titans following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Additionally, the Titans announced the signings of wide receiver TJ Sheffield and tight end Drake Dabney after performing at rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
Thompson played his first four seasons of college at Texas, all of which he spent as teammates with fellow Titans undrafted linebacker David Gbenda. Thompson finished his Texas career with 49 appearances while tallying 176 total tackles, 18 pass breakups, five interceptions and one pick-six.
He then transferred to Auburn for the 2024 season, where he played in 12 games while posting 65 total tackles, one sack and two interceptions.
Here's the full list of undrafted free agents the Titans signed after the draft:
- Utah running back Micah Bernard
- Auburn defensive tackle Philip Blidi
- Florida offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
- North Carolina linebacker Desmond Evans
- Texas linebacker David Gbenda
- Iowa cornerback Jermani Harris
- Western Kentucky defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr.
- Boston College defensive lineman Cam Horsley
- Penn State defensive back Jalen Kimber
- West Florida defensive back Virgil Lemons
- Syracuse defensive back Clarence Lewis
- Northern Illinois defensive lineman Devonte O'Malley
- Auburn defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes
- Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo
- Memphis defensive back Davion Ross
- Auburn safety Jerrin Thompson
