Titans Reveal Rookie Minicamp Roster, Tryouts
The Tennessee Titans started their second day of rookie minicamp Saturday as a new era gets underway in Nashville.
Though No. 1 overall pick and potential franchise quarterback Cam Ward is understandably receiving all the headlines, there's multiple undrafted free agents and tryout players looking to carve out a role on the 53-man roster or practice squad.
ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport shared the complete roster of both undrafted and tryout players, which is highlighted by names like Ward, Elic Ayomanor, Kalel Mullings, Gunnar Helm and more.
Some of the undrafted names to watch include Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, Texas linebacker David Gbenda and Auburn saftey Jerrin Thompson. These three players have 16 seasons of collegiate experience combined and could bring a veteran-like presence to the Titans locker room as rookies.
One of the tryout names to watch is former Houston and Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith, who is the only passer competing at rookie minicamp alongside Ward.
A Las Vegas native, Smith spent his first two years in Lubbock before transferring to Houston for two seasons. In his college career, he went 575 of 891 passing for 6,354 yards, 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also added 335 rush attempts for 839 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan told reporters that the rookies won't be doing any 7-on-7 drills as the staff continues to get them integrated.
"This is more individually-focused, technique-focused, teaching them how we want to operate when we get on the field," Callahan said. "And then we have a lot of other meetings that go on over the course of the day, that helps get these guys integrated as fast as possible, and then they start Monday with the rest of them. So that's our philosophy with the program, and that's what you guys see today, very similar to last year in that regard, but excited to have these guys in here, excited to take a look at some young players."
