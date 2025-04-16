Titans Release Six Players Before NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are making multiple roster moves ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay next week.
The team announced that it has parted ways with six players, including defensive tackles Isaiah Iton and McTelvin Agim, offensive guard Logan Bruss, defensive back Gervarrius Owens, linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Stanley Morgan.
The moves now puts the Titans roster at 65, as more moves will have to be made following the draft and leading up to training camp later this offseason.
The Titans claimed Bruss, a former third-round pick in 2022, off of waivers after he was waived by the Los Angeles Rams in November. Other players like Bolton, Agim and Iton were signed to the practice squad this past season.
As for Morgan, he originally went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft after spending his college career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent and managed to carve out a solid role in Cincinnati, primarily as a gunner on special teams. In 51 regular-season games with the Bengals, Morgan tallied five catches for 29 yards on 15 targers and one rush for three yards. He's also posted 30 total tackles (20 solo) as a defender. Most of his offensive production came during his rookie year in 2019, as Morgan caught three passes for 18 yards that season.
Morgan also appeared in four playoff games with Cincinnati, which was highlighted by playing 10 snaps in a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
The Titans, of course, hold the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and are expected to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward. The draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
