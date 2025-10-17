Titans Defender Leads League in Major Categories
The Tennessee Titans 2025-26 season has yielded very little in the way of positive takeaways for what is one of the NFL's most disillusioned franchises at the current juncture. At 1-5 under the recent jurisdiction of an interim head coach in the wake of Brian Callahan's widely-lauded firing.
Injuries and underperformance are abound in and around a roster that likely won't look even remotely the same this time next year. Yet, one crucial piece remains in place and, by all metrics, among the best performers in the league.
Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has been with the team since the Titans drafted him in 2019 with the 19th overall pick, continues to set the standard on an otherwise subpar protective unit. On Twitter (X), the official NFL GameDay account gave the star his flowers in a post highlighting his specific statistics:
Among the league's DT conglomerate, Simmons ranks second overall in QB pressures with 23 to his name. Of countless prospects, only one is better when it comes to turning up the heat on the opposing signal caller.
In three other, perhaps more impactful respects, Simmons is the overall top performer.
He leads the NFL in actual QB hits (11), tackles for loss (8) and is tied for the most individual sacks with a staggering 4.5 tally through six games. For comparison, it wasn't uncommon last season for an entire team to have as many sacks through the same length of competition. The Atlanta Falcons, for example, had the same number as an entire team to this point in 2024.
Simply put, Simmons has been the lone dominant force on a Titans defense desperate for pressure and impact. Overall, the Titans rank 22nd in the league in total defense, according to FOX Sports, coming in at 13th in passing defense and 25th on the ground, more specifically.
As trade rumors swirl and the Titans, following their second head coach departure within two calendar years, trend towards another reset, it can only be hoped that the team finds a way to hold on to one of their only core pieces moving forward.
It's a common goal for a young team to cast their lot with the rookies - especially when you've got a first overall pick like Cam Ward - but it's an entirely different one to shed your veteran options, especially league-best ones, in the process.
The Titans need anything good to hold onto at this point, and Jeffery Simmons may be their only productive hope remaining.
