Titans Request Interview With Packers Exec
The Tennessee Titans are staying busy in the job search market as they look to find a replacement for recently-fired general manager Ran Carthon.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans have requested to interview Green Bay Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM vacancy. Rapoport points out that Sullivan has worked with Chad Brinker, Tennessee's President of Football Operations.
"The Titans have requested permission to speak with Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM job, sources say," Rapoport tweeted. "Sullivan is well-regarded in NFL circles and was a former colleague of Chad Brinker, the Titans President of Football Operations, in Green Bay."
Sullivan is one of many candidates that the Titans have requested to interview since firing Carthon. With Tennessee holding the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it's crucial for the team to make the right hire.
Brinker recently told Titans reporter Jim Wyatt what he's looking for in a GM. Based on their familiarity with each other, the interview process for Sullivan could go smoothly.
"I think the general manager position is unique to their respective organizations," Brinker said,per the team website."This particular job, what we'll be looking for is someone who has spent their career as a scout, is a top-flight, top-level evaluator who has spent the majority of their career projecting college players to the National Football League, they've had a major hand in setting the draft board in preferably a consistent, winning organization, and you can see their fingerprints all over the roster."
The Packers and Titans front offices have some recent ties from before the start of the regular season when Tennessee traded former third-round quarterback Malik Willis to Green Bay. When the two teams met less than a month later in Nashville, Willis got the start for the injured Jordan Love and led the Packers to a 30-14 win.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!