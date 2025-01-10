Insider: Titans Interview 'Lead Candidate' For GM Job
The Tennessee Titans have interviews scheduled with a number of candidates over the next few days for their vacant general manager position, but they may have already heard from the top guy already.
The Titans announced that they have completed their first interview of the process with Miami Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie Jr., and The Athletic insider Dianna Russini believes he is the favorite for the job.
"The Titans are gonna go through the process and I’d expect Reggie McKenzie to get a lot of support. I would consider him to be the lead candidate for Tennessee," Russini tweeted.
The Titans still have interviews scheduled with Thomas Dimitroff (former Atlanta Falcons GM), John Spytek (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Ed Dodds (Indianapolis Colts), Matt Berry (Seattle Seahawks), Terrance Gray (Buffalo Bills), Cat Hickman (Cleveland Browns), Mike Borgonzi (Kansas City Chiefs) and Ian Cunningham (Chicago Bears).
McKenzie, 61, has prior experience in the general manager seat. From 2012-18, he served as the Oakland Raiders general manager, helping lead them to a playoff berth in 2016. He has three decades worth of experience working in front offices, and that should serve him well in his candidacy.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!