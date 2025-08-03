Titans Reveal Huge Update on Star CB
Last year, the Tennessee Titans didn't see much out of their prized offseason addition in cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
For Sneed, it was only five games in a Titans uniform before his first year in Tennessee would be taken off the rails due to a quadriceps injury, one that would sideline him for the entire rest of the way following Week 5. In the offseason, it was also revealed Sneed underwent a procedure earlier this offseason to clean up his knee, taking him out of the mix for summer practice and now training camp.
All in all, it's been an up-and-down start to Sneed's tenure in Tennessee. However, when asking his coaches in the building, it seems like the 28-year-old is on a positive track toward getting back on the field, and seemingly with a big role right off the bat.
Ahead of Saturday's training camp practice in Tennessee, defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson gave an update on Sneed's status, noting the veteran corner is still in rehab, but is still at walk-throughs, and will also retain his starting spot once he's back in the lineup and off the PUP list.
During his five games in the mix for Tennessee, Sneed collected 23 tackles and two for loss, albeit in a super small sample size.
Sneed, once recovered from his offseason surgery, has a prime opportunity to get his numbers closer to the level seen from when he was stationed with the Kansas City Chiefs, but doesn't appear quite at 100% to get back on the field in camp just yet. Last season, the Titans finished as the league's second-best passing defense via yards allowed, and that was without Sneed for three-quarters of the year.
As for the timeline for Sneed to be back in the mix, that remains up in the air, and with preseason right around the corner, come next week, there's a real chance he won't be ready to go for their first preliminary contest.
However, Tennessee's coaching staff appears to at least be confident in what he'll bring to the table as a starting-level defensive back who will likely line up next to 2024 fifth-rounder Jarvis Brownlee Jr. once he's back healthy and ready to roll.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!