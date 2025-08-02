Titans WR Showing Early Confidence in Cam Ward
Through the first week of training camp action, Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward has seemingly already gotten off to a hot start when it comes to gaining trust with his receivers on the roster, both on and off the field
And among those names in the Titans' pass-catching core that's liked what they've seen from Ward early in camp is none other than Tennessee's veteran free agent signing, Tyler Lockett.
Following Titans training camp on Friday, Lockett broke down one notable aspect he's seen from Ward so far in practice that's impressed him right off the bat–– that being his resiliency and ability to bounce back.
"I think in life, there's going to be things that happen that's going to be negative, and it's all about how you respond, and I think [Cam] does a great job of being able to learn through those types of moments," Lockett said. "He already knows how to respond in a way that's going to be able to help this team. So, I think the best thing about it is that he doesn't get too high, he doesn't get too low, he stays level-headed, and he just plays through it all. I think that's amazing, because that's definitely something, as a quarterback, you need somebody that's steady the whole entire way."
For Lockett and the rest of the Titans' offense, it's huge to have such a voice at the helm at quarterback with the mentality equipped to be a franchise leader.
We've seen many examples in league history of signal callers having that mentality come into question at some point in their careers, but for Ward, it seems like he'll never have to face such claims. The number-one overall pick has been impressive early, learning through his mistakes, and in turn, has the look of being the correct answer of being Tennessee's quarterback for the foreseeable future.
While Ward's yet to step foot on the field for an NFL game, he's showing all the signs of being the right pick for Tennessee.
