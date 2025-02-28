Titans Reveal Intriguing Stance on Re-Signing Major Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans have some key free agent decisions to sort out over the coming weeks of the offseason.
One of those decisions will inevitably lean on how the team approaches the impending free agency of veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph. After spending one season in Tennessee last season, emerging as a starter for five games in place of Will Levis, the 29-year-old will have a chance to either re-up on a new deal in Tennessee or be in for a new situation elsewhere.
Insider Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com caught up with the Titans brass for their feelings about re-signing free agent Mason Rudolph at this week's NFL Combine, where head coach Brian Callahan left the door open for another season.
"Mason is certainly under consideration," Callahan said on Rudolph. "Mason was a really quality player for us, especially the importance of that position –– the second quarterback. Being able to manage part of the room, perform, I was really pleased with Mason. I would welcome him back if that was the right fit."
General manager Mike Borgonzi also held similar thoughts on the matter.
"We're going through the process now with some of our own free agents, and then free agency with other teams," Borgonzi said. "[Mason] certainly did enough good things, and talking with Brian, he was good in the room... We've been in touch with those representatives for our current free agents right now."
The Titans still have numerous questions to answer at the quarterback position over the coming weeks, the biggest being whether or not they'll be in business to draft a new franchise signal-caller with their number-one overall pick. Yet, the possibility of seeing another year of Rudolph in the quarterback room remains.
Rudolph had his ups and downs as the Titans quarterback, posting a 1-4 record as the starter with season totals of 1,530 passing yards on a 64.0% completion rate, touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
It's far from a guarantee the Titans will see Rudolph back in Nashville for 2025, but everything's on the table as the league goes through the annual quarterback carousel of the NFL offseason.
