Titans Rival Getting Closer to Hiring HC
The Tennessee Titans may soon be welcoming a new head coach to the AFC South.
After Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator and leading candidate Liam Coen opted to stay on the west coast of Florida, a new man is stepping up as a possible solution on the east coast.
"Sources: Former Jets HC Robert Saleh is flying into Jacksonville on Thursday for a Friday meeting with Shad Khan, Trent Baalke, and others," NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted. "With Liam Coen out of the running, many around the league view Saleh as a potential favorite — though it wouldn’t be surprising if the Jaguars expanded their head coaching search."
Saleh, 45, coached the New York Jets from 2021-24 and was fired five games into the 2024 season. He finished his tenure with the Jets with a 20-36 record, failing to make the playoffs in any of his four seasons with the team.
Saleh has ties to Duval County, coaching the Jaguars linebackers from 2014-16. After his stint in Jacksonville, Saleh became the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, which is the job that got his jump into the head coaching circuit.
Now, Saleh could have his second head coaching gig and see a lot more of the Titans year in and year out.
