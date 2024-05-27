Report: Titans Rival Jaguars Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault
Some disturbing news from an AFC South rival has come out Monday afternoon.
Brandon McManus, a former kicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars, is being sued along with the organization by two women who allege to have been sexually assaulted on the team's overseas flight to London during the 2023 season, per ESPN reporter Michael DiRocco.
The lawsuit was filed on Friday at Duval County Circuit Civil Court, where the two defendants claim that McManus rubbed himself against them and grinded on them.
McManus, who turns 32 in July, went undrafted in 2013 out of Temple University, but has built a career in the NFL ever since. He bounced around training camps with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants before finding a home with the Denver Broncos in 2014. McManus was part of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win against the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 season and stayed with the franchise until the 2022 campaign.
Last year, McManus signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars, but he didn't re-sign with the team. In March, McManus signed a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders, but his career could be up in the air if the allegations in the lawsuit have truth behind it.
