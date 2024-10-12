Titans New Lineman Wants to Prove Himself
The Tennessee Titans did some shuffling around with their offensive line this week, signing Leroy Watson IV from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
In a corresponding move, the team waived fellow offensive lineman John Ojukwu, who re-signed with the team on the practice squad.
With Ojukwu out and Watson in, the latter now has a chance to prove himself and make a case as to why he should be the team's starting right tackle over backup Jaelyn Duncan and struggling starter Nicholas Petit-Frere.
"I am extremely grateful, to get a chance to prove (myself)," Watson said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It's what I wanted when I first came here, when they traded for me. I'm glad it came around so I can really prove this franchise (right)."
Watson, 26, made seven appearances with the Cleveland Browns last season after going undrafted in 2022 and bouncing around practice squads with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. He was traded to the Titans over the offseason for a seventh-round pick due to his experience with new offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who coached Watson in Cleveland in 2023.
While Watson didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster, the Titans were able to keep him on the practice squad, and he has continued to show improvement for the team in recent weeks. He hopes to be able to fulfill the vision that the Titans have for their offensive line.
"Physical football, that's what I believe in," Watson said. "I think if you can run the ball well, and you can pass the ball it helps everything out. So I like to run the ball, and I like to be very (expletive) physical."
The Titans have lacked physicality on the right side of the offensive line, where Petit-Frere has struggled so far this season. If he continues to slip up, there's a chance that the team could call upon Watson to make the change.
