Titans Rule Rookie Out for Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans are taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium in the preseason opener Saturday night but one notable name is reportedly not in a position to play.
Per reports from ESPN's Turron Davenport, Titans fourth-round rookie linebacker Cedric Gray is "not expected to play" due to a shoulder injury.
The Titans selected Gray with the 106th overall pick this past April. The Charlotte, N.C. native played four years for the North Carolina Tar Heels, where he did a little bit of everything for head coach Mack Brown. In his college career, Gray posted 367 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 13 passes defended and five interceptions.
During his sophomore season in 2021, Gray had two interceptions of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in a 45-42 win over Miami. He picked him off again last season as the Tar Heels took down the Hurricanes for the third year in a row.
According to the Titans team website, Gray "envisioned" himself playing receiver prior to college before switching to defense. This likely explains his natural nose for the ball, as five picks and six forced fumbles as a linebacker is nothing to scoff at.
Getting some early preseason reps is a major step for Gray, but he'll have to watch and learn for now. The Titans will host the Seattle Seahawks for their second of three preseason games on Saturday, Aug. 17, giving Gray time to rest up before potentially making his NFL debut.
Tennessee kicks off its regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!