Bengals vs. Titans Preview: Familiar Faces Set to Duel
The Tennessee Titans are out of the playoffs, but they are still ready to roll against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 at Nissan Stadium.
This is a game that the Titans have had highlighted on their calendar for a while, at least for head coach Brian Callahan.
Before arriving in Nashville, Callahan served on the Bengals' coaching staff for five seasons, helping engineer an offense centered around Joe Burrow that made it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2021. The Bengals have struggled in their first year without Callahan, going 5-8 through the first 13 games.
The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak when they beat the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football last week, and they need to keep their winning ways going if they want to be a playoff team. However, they have to take things one game at a time, and that begins with a date against the Titans.
The Titans sit at 3-10 after losing two straight to the Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars to start December off. Last week, the Titans' offense managed to score just six points in their worst scoring performance of the season.
The Bengals have one of the best attacking offenses in the league, so a six-point performance won't cut it for the Titans.
The Titans want to prove to themselves and the rest of the league that they are better than their record suggests, and a win against the Bengals would work towards making that possible. A victory could give them some momentum going into the rest of the year and ensuing offseason, where the Titans need to continue to build the roster closer to where they want to be.
Kickoff between the Bengals and Titans is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!