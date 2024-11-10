Titans Rule Six Out Players vs. Chargers
The Tennessee Titans are warming up against the Los Angeles Chargers for their Week 10 matchup, but before the two teams take the field, they have to rule a few players out for inactives.
The Titans and Chargers had a few injuries throughout the week, and they have officially released their inactives for the week.
Titans: cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, linebacker Cedric Gray, cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, safety Mike Edwards, running back Joshua Kelley, tight end David Martin-Robinson
The Titans will miss Sneed for a fourth straight game as he deals with a quad injury. Rookie linebacker Cedric Gray remains out with a shoulder injury. The Titans will also have former Chargers running back Joshua Kelley as a healthy scratch.
Chargers: cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), right guard Trey Pipkins (ankle), tight end Stone Smartt (ankle), running back Kimani Vidal, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, quarterback Easton Stick (emergency 3rd)
For the Chargers, they won't have former Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton, but they will have Elijah Molden, who was cut by Tennessee in training camp earlier this year.
Kickoff between the two teams is set for 3:05 p.m. CT on FOX.
