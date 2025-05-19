Titans Schedule Has Pros And Cons
The Tennessee Titans are aware of their 17-game schedule as they begin putting some preparation into the season.
The team has a three-game road trip early in the season, which is part of the team's difficult September stretch.
"The Titans have a brutal stretch to start the season and they'll be lucky if they get out of September with just a 2-2 record. Cam Ward's first game will come on the road in Denver and then after that, he'll have to face a Rams team that's coming off an NFC West title," CBS Sports contributor John Breech wrote.
"The Titans also have a Week 4 game against the Texans, which means three of their four games in September will be against teams that made the playoffs last season, teams that are once again expected to contend for the playoffs this season."
Luckily for the Titans, the second half of the schedule helps balance that difficult start to the season. In the month of November, the Titans won't have to leave home once.
"In an NFL rarity, the Titans get to spend an ENTIRE MONTH at home. Starting in Week 9, the Titans get to play four straight games at home and they also have a bye sandwiched in there, which means they won't be leaving Tennessee for the entire month of November," Breech wrote.
"As a matter of fact, the Titans won't have to leave home for 40 full days (Oct. 27-Dec. 6). When you have a rookie quarterback, giving him a month to play in front of a home crowd seems like a good thing."
The Titans might be able to salvage their season at that point if it isn't already over after the avalanche to start the year.
