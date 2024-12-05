Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Becoming Example for Titans
The Tennessee Titans have a standout on offense in fifth-year wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and with eight touchdowns, he is among the best in the league in that category.
But that's not why Titans coach Brian Callahan is impressed with the former Indiana Hoosier.
"Nick is a guy that I point to as a guy who does it the right way all the time," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Everything about how he goes about his business, his approach, his professionalism, is what you want. And you want as many as those types of guys that you can find."
Westbrook-Ikhine, 27, has grinded throughout his entire career and it has led him to his best year yet in 2024. His success story is a sign that hard work can pay off in the long run. He only has 20 catches this season, but eight of them have gone for touchdowns.
“I mean, it's always fun to score touchdowns," Westbrook-Ikhine said after the Titans loss against the Washington Commanders. "Obviously, you'd rather have the win. But it was good too. Just having a few mistakes out there, a few drops, that Will [Levis] still trusts me and give me opportunities.”
Levis and Westbrook-Ikhine have developed a chemistry over the course of the season, and following Treylon Burks' injury and the trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, it has opened the door for the fifth-year pro to move up the depth chart and seize the opportunity.
Westbrook-Ikhine will look to add to his touchdown total and continue to prove coach Callahan right when the Titans host the Jaguars for their Week 14 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT inside Nissan Stadium. The game can be watched on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
