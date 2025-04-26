Titans Select Cal CB in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are boosting their secondary with their first of two sixth-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the No. 183 overall pick, the Titans are selecting California cornerback Marcus Harris.
Harris was chosen in the sixth round, but NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein believes he could have a future as a potential starter at some point during his career.
"Compact cornerback with small barriers in his coverage but impressive ball production in his four seasons as a starter," Zierlein wrote.
"Harris possesses good foot agility and play strength in man coverage. Despite his footwork, he can be crossed up and left out of position by quality route-runners. The good news is he has major make-up burst to close the distance and impressive top-end speed if he needs to travel deep with the route. He needs to play with more consistent eye discipline and route leverage from zone. Harris lacks length, but his on-ball production, play strength and speed give him a chance to become a CB4 with inside/outside versatility."
Harris will join a crowded secondary in Tennessee, but he will have the opportunity to carve out a role for himself.
