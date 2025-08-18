Titans Urged to Cut Former Cowboys CB
The Tennessee Titans are inching closer towards finalizing their 53-man roster and at least 30 or so cuts will have to be made to shrink the team.
One of the players that could be cut is veteran cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who was listed as a player worth cutting by Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport.
"The Tennessee Titans should petition the NFL to let them keep 60 active players just to make things fair. Because this is one of the league's thinnest rosters from top to bottom. Questions abound on both sides of the ball," Davenport wrote.
"With that said, the top-three cornerbacks appear relatively set: L'Jarius Sneed, Roger McCreary and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. After that trio? Um, yeah."
"And after the team looked pancake-flat in the preseason opener, it's anyone's guess how the team will flesh out the position group."
"It might be tempting to keep Amani Oruwariye in that case. The 29-year-old's 40 career starts make him one of the more experienced defenders on the team. But experience doesn't mean good."
Oruwariye Could Be Cut By Titans
Oruwariye, 29, was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions out of Penn State, but since he left the team after his rookie contract expired in 2022, he has been bouncing around the league.
In 2023, Oruwariye went to the New York Giants, but was cut before the season began. He found himself joining the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing just one game.
Oruwariye made seven appearances (four starts) with the Cowboys last season, but again, he struggled to make a meaningful impact.
Now, his NFL journey has brought him to the Titans, but it remains to be seen if he will be with the team for the regular season. He's a good veteran to have in the clubhouse, but he should not be viewed as someone the Titans are counting on heavily in the secondary.
According to the team's initial unofficial depth chart, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary, Darrell Baker Jr., Marcus Harris, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Jalen Kimber, Jermari Harris, Clarence Lewis are all ahead of him and that doesn't account for L'Jarius Sneed, so the Titans could be saying goodbye to Oruwariye soon.
