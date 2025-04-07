Titans Might Regret Passing on Shedeur Sanders
The Tennessee Titans are not following through on their scheduled private workout with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders after seeing him perform at his pro day.
The move came as a bit of a surprise, but it appears that the Titans are making this move because they have either seen enough from Sanders to make him the No. 1 pick, or they are content with Cam Ward as the selection.
If the latter is the case, the Titans might be making a mistake.
"I feel like I'm the No.1 quarterback and that's what I know," Sanders said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But at the end of the day, I am not stuck on that, because it's about the situation. So, whatever situation and whatever franchise believes in me, and gives me the opportunity, I'll be excited to go. Wherever that falls, it doesn't really matter to me.
"Whoever drafts me, whatever pick, it truly doesn't matter to me. I know who I am, and I know what I bring to the table. Whoever sees the value in that will be very lucky to get me."
If the Titans pass on Sanders, they could miss out on his desire to make the players and team around him better.
"I could bring cameras and eyes anywhere I go – it don't matter where I go," Sanders said. "I know the influence I have on society and on culture. So, wherever I go, it will definitely be improvement than what it was before I got there."
The Titans were 3-14 last season, so they are certainly in need of improvement. This isn't to say Ward can't improve the team, but Sanders has this confidence and swagger about him that makes him an appealing option for the No. 1 pick, and if the Titans say no, it could be a decision they end up regretting.
