Titans On SI Predicts Week 4 Matchup
The Tennessee Titans are still seeking their first win in their Week 4 matchup against the winless Houston Texans. Here's a look at what the Tennessee Titans On SI staff predicts for the game:
Jeremy Brener
This is the Titans' best chance at grabbing a win so far this season and it comes against a Texans squad that has struggled to put points on the board.
The Titans got a win last season in Houston and there's potential to do it again. However, the Titans are facing a very stout Texans defense that will be playing with urgency as they look to get their first win of the year.
It will be a low-scoring affair between two decent defenses, but I think the Texans will edge the Titans.
Prediction: Texans 16, Titans 10
Luke Hubbard
This game is going to be a battle between two bad offenses. Cam Ward and the Titans offense rank 28th in scoring and 31st in total yards, but it will be interesting to see if things change with a new play caller. The Texans have C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, but they haven’t been able to put the pieces together this year. It’ll be a battle of which offense can make the most plays, and it will likely be the Texans.
Prediction: Texans 20, Titans 13
Jordon Lawrenz
Do I think the Titans should beat the Houston Texans? Absolutely. Do I think they will? No. Even with a change in play-calling, the same decision maker is still in charge. We saw what happened with crucial decisions last week.
Oddly, the Titans have an advantage not playing at home. They haven’t won much of anything lately, but they seem to play better than on the road than at home. CJ Stroud has been bad, there’s no other way to put it. If the Titans defense can get to him, this’ll make for an interesting game. I expect a low-scoring, punt filled game with field goals contributing to the vast majority of points.
Prediction: Colts 20, Titans 16
Lane Mills
While the Tennessee offense could see a boost in production, or at least urgency, with the change at play-caller this week, I don’t expect the Titans to pull out a road win against an equally desperate, winless Texans team. Both units leave a lot to be desired, but with Stroud under center and less questions regarding their scoring talent, Houston looks to have an advantage in front of their home crowd.
Perhaps a “good enough” game here could give Tennessee the spark they need to win the next one, but as for the matchup at hand, it’s looking like yet another dire scenario for Callahan and company.
Prediction: Texans 27, Titans 24
