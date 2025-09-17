Titans Update Injury Status of Two Key Players
The Tennessee Titans hit the practice field in preparation for their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Before practice, Titans head coach Brian Callahan took the podium for a press conference, where he revealed the health status of two key players.
The first player he brought up was J.C. Latham, who missed the last game with a hip injury. He originally hurt his hip this offseason, and in the Titans' season opener against the Denver Broncos, he reaggravated it and missed the latter part of the loss. He missed all of last week's practices and their game against the Los Angeles Rams, and it appears he's at risk of missing this week's game as well.
Callahan also mentioned that, if Latham were to miss this week's game, Oli Udoh and John Ojukwu would be candidates to replace him.
"We'll see how that goes throughout the week," Callahan said. "If (JC) can't go, obviously both Oli and (Ojukwu) have played. We have to find a little bit of continuity there if we can. We'll see how practice goes, and see how those guys do during the week."
Another player at risk of missing this week's game against the Colts is defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. He missed last week's game with an ankle injury, but Callahan seemed a bit more optimistic about their chances of getting him back this week.
"Hopeful to see him get back into the practice mix here this week, hopeful," Callahan said. "We'll see how the week plays out...We'll see ultimately how that shakes out this week, but we'd love to have him back."
Getting Sweat back would be big for the Titans' defense, which could use some help on its defensive line. They've recorded just two sacks all season, one of which came from safety Amani Hooker, the other from two-time Second-Team All-Pro Jeffery Simmons. They need to find a way to put more pressure on the quarterback, and Sweat can certainly do that.
It appears the Titans may get Sweat back, but it's a bit more unlikely that Latham will play this week. The Titans' offensive line has struggled to protect rookie QB Cam Ward early this year, so they need their starting right tackle back sooner rather than later.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!