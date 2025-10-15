Titans On SI Staff Reacts to Brian Callahan Firing
The Tennessee Titans are shocking the NFL by firing head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start.
While the move is shocking, it isn't a major surprise given the team's record and performances this season. The Titans On SI staff shared their reactions to the firing:
Jeremy Brener
The Titans corrected a mistake they made both in 2024 and this past January by buying into Callahan. I'm sure Callahan is a decent man, but he just isn't built out to be an NFL head coach.
His hiring was questionable, especially after replacing Mike Vrabel, and he proved in his first season that he wasn't cut out for the job. The decision to keep him was equally as damning, but now the Titans are doing what they have to do by moving on from him completely.
Callahan brought a competitive culture to the team, especially this offseason. But the Titans don't want to be competitive, they want to win. This moves gets them closer to that.
Jordon Lawrenz
Clearly, the Titans win against the Cardinals was pure luck. Ward looked so good on that final drive, but this team continues to follow it up with absolutely nothing. Finally, a decision was made.
Callahan’s firing should come at no surprise, yet somehow I was left shocked. Coming off the win, the Titans had no business losing to Geno Smith and the Raiders. Ultimately, they looked as bad as they have all season long.
This firing is justified, though I expected them to wait until the Bye week. Thankfully, Titans fans don’t have to be embarrassed with Callahan in charge as Vrabel is set to come to town.
I doubt they win more than two games the rest of the season, but this was still the right decision.
Lane Mills
Will the firing of Brian Callahan immediately fix all the Titans’ issues? No, and fans shouldn’t expect it to. It isn’t an immediate antidote.
But it is the franchise’s only option to improve in the long-term, and has been for quite a while. Going forward, Tennessee’s rookie talent and various misused weapons should greatly benefit from a new mind at the helm to reset the team along with their arrival. While the pool of candidates is currently somewhat hazy, and the Titans should certainly take their time in choosing one, anyone that isn’t Brian Callahan would be a marked improvement at this point.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!