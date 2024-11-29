Titans Sign DB to Active Roster
The Tennessee Titans are making a slight change to their 53-man roster.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are signing veteran defensive back Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster after being elevated from the practice squad on three separate occasions this season.
Worley wouldn't have been able to be elevated from the practice squad again this season because he already reached the maximum three times. He has played a key role in each of the last three games for the Titans with a depleted secondary, so adding him from the practice squad isn't much of a surprise.
In the team's Week 12 win against the Houston Texans, Worley played in all but three defensive snaps and recorded four tackles with one pass defensed.
Considering the fact that L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie are on injured reserve, though the latter is on pace to be activated soon, the Titans needed a veteran to shore up the secondary, and Worley has played that role well.
Now, he'll get to finish out the season with the Titans in hopes of getting a new contract in the offseason.
Worley and the Titans will face off against the Washington Commanders in Week 13.
