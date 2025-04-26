Titans Sign Florida OT
The Tennessee Titans are boosting the depth in the trenches in undrafted free agency.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans are signing Florida offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson.
"Former Florida OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson is signing with the #Titans on a deal with $245,000 guaranteed, including a $20,000 signing bonus, per source," Pelissero tweeted.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein was surprised that Crenshaw-Dickson went undrafted after having him graded as a mid-round pick on Day 3.
"Big tackle with a broad frame, long arms and 46 starts to his name. He can find run-block connections provided they’re in front of him and uses his size to create movement on double teams and down blocks," Zierlein wrote.
"However, he’s simply not quick enough to expand very far beyond the batter’s box as a run blocker. He will struggle to mirror and anchor as a pro due to his lack of bend, but he’s crafty with his hands and does a nice job of sticking rushers with well-timed punches to slow their rush plan. Crenshaw-Dickson is scheme-limited and will need to use all the tricks up his sleeve to overcome his athletic limitations."
Now, Crenshaw-Dickson can prove himself with the Titans this offseason in hopes of cracking the 53-man roster.
