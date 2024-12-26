Titans Sign Former Chiefs Kicker
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a kicker this week, and they have a solution put into place.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed veteran kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad.
Wright, 28, has bounced around the league since going undrafted out of UCF in the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Titans are the fourth team Wright has played for this season. He has often been called upon as a fill-in when kickers are hurt around the league. He started the year with the Pittsburgh Steelers in training camp, but did not make the 53-man roster in favor of Chris Boswell.
He played one game for the San Francisco 49ers to replace the injured Jake Moody in October, and he appeared twice for the Kansas City Chiefs. In his second and final game with the Chiefs, Wright nailed a 31-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.
Now, the Titans are signing him to the practice squad for insurance in case Nick Folk (abdomen) is unable to go. Folk did not play in the team's Week 16 game and was replaced by Brayden Narveson, but he was cut earlier this week.
So far this season, Wright has made 11 of his 12 field goal attempts.
