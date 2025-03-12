Three WR Targets Still Available for Titans
The Tennessee Titans took a big blow on the second day of the legal tampering period before free agency as wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins.
With Westbrook-Ikhine not returning, wide receiver has become a massive need for the Titans. They will likely draft a receiver at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they also need a veteran to balance out the position group.
Here are three players the Titans could look into signing to fill the void left by Westbrook-Ikhine:
Olamide Zaccheaus, Washington Commanders
Zaccheaus is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, catching 45 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns with the Commanders in 2024.
Zaccheaus proved able to make a lot out of a little and found a way to contribute in a crowded Commanders offense.
Perhaps Zaccheaus would be able to do the same by trading in the burgundy and gold for that Titan blue.
Robert Woods, Houston Texans
Woods is entering his 13th NFL season, and he could come back to the Titans, where he played in 2022.
Woods left the Titans to join the Texans two years ago, but the AFC South rival isn't expected to re-sign Woods after acquiring Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios and Justin Watson in the days leading up to the start of free agency.
That leaves the door open for a Titans reunion.
Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
We have yet to see Mike Borgonzi's connections to the Chiefs come into play during free agency, but this could make sense for both sides.
The Titans get some Super Bowl experience added to the roster while Hardman gets a chance to carve out a larger role than he otherwise would have with the Chiefs.
