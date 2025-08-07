Titans Veteran Reacts to DB Signing
The Tennessee Titans made an eye-catching signing to their secondary earlier in the week when it was announced the team had agreed to a one-year deal with Quandre Diggs. Diggs last suited up for Tennessee in 2024 before he was taken out of the mix due to injury, and now finds his way back to the roster right before preseason kicks off.
While this roster is already familiar with Diggs by having him on the team from last year, one newcomer added onto the Titans roster from this offseason also has some extensive previous experience with the 32-year-old safety: wide receiver Tyler Lockett, his teammate on the Seattle Seahawks for five and a half seasons.
After Wednesday's training camp practice, Lockett spoke on what it meant to have Diggs on the same team as him once again, making it clear he was pumped for the opportunity.
"We just can't get away from each other," Lockett said after Wednesday's practice. "We've been knowing each other this whole entire time [in the league]. I played with him about four years in Seattle, and now being able to team up with him on the Titans is really cool, because you get a chance to really play with your brother. I know it's cool for him, because his cousin is Cam [Ward]. And so, it's just kind of like full circle."
During his last season in the fold for the Titans before he got hurt, he logged 42 tackles as a weekly starter in the back-end of Tennessee's secondary, but would then be sidelined after eight games for the year with a foot fracture.
But before being put on the shelf for the season, he caught Lockett's attention for being an impact player as a piece in the secondary.
"I think everybody saw what he could do last year. I mean, before he got hurt, he was helping direct the entire back safety unit, the corner unit, DBs, and then, he was making crazy hits... He's not scared to get his hands dirty. He's going to go out there, give it everything he's got, and lay it all on the field."
Fast forward to this offseason, both Lockett and Diggs would find their way to the free agent market, and in due time, inevitably end up in Tennessee in order to reunite once again. But it was far from a surefire bet that it would happen.
"We didn't really know how free agency would be for any of us," Lockett said. "Obviously, for me, when I was able to see that the Titans were interested, and I signed, we knew that it was a possibility that he could come. Then they drafted Cam, and then it was like, 'Oh, let's see what could really happen,' and now that he's signed, it feels kind of surreal. It's really cool when you have people here that you really know."
Now though, both Lockett and Diggs are in the fold with Tennessee for the season ahead, both looking to be key veteran fixtures on their respective side of the ball –– hoping to help lead this group to higher heights than their three wins seen across the 2024 campaign.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!