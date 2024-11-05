Titans Silent on Trade Deadline Day
The NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone, and the Tennessee Titans opted not to make any trades in the final days leading up to it.
While the Titans were quiet on deadline day, the team made several moves to look towards the future, trading Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks and DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Titans received phone calls after those trades were made in the last few weeks to see if other veterans like Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jeffery Simmons and Arden Key. However, the trio of Titans are staying put in Nashville for the time being.
The Titans were receiving calls on Simmons as late as today, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, but the team wasn't ready to say goodbye to its first-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft.
Tennessee's deadline showed that the team isn't ready to take the next step. While the Titans made moves during the offseason that signaled that the team was ready to take a step towards contention, the first half of the season has suggested that the team isn't there.
With a 2-6 record through eight games, the Titans are at the bottom of the barrel in the NFL and there was reason for the team to continue to make trades. Either the Titans didn't get sufficient offers for those that may have been available, or the team feels like those veterans could be part of the team's future in the long run.
The Titans will roll with who they have for the rest of the season in hopes of improving from their two-win first half.
The team will play its next game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. CT on FOX.
