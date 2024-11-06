Titans Rise in Rankings After Patriots Win
The Tennessee Titans are back in the win column after beating the New England Patriots 20-17 in overtime in Week 9.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak from the Titans, which saw two ugly blowouts against the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
The victory also helped the Titans move up three spots in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings. The Titans moved up from No. 31 to 28.
"The Titans are a mess and are largely a team without an identity. That doesn’t change the fact that I’ve grown to admire Brian Callahan for his brutal honesty throughout this season. Whether it was his response to Will Levis’s early season turnover theatrics or, more recently, a thorough exposing of the league in their inconsistencies with illegal formation penalties. Then, we had Callahan nearly being moved to tears after the team beat New England in a game that almost no one else in the world cared about. I can see a scenario where the team rallies around a person like this," Orr writes.
The only teams that finished below the Titans in the power rankings were the Patriots, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.
The Titans could look at this win as a way to build momentum for the second half of the season. However, the Titans have a few tough opponents over the next few weeks. The next four games for the Titans come against teams in the race for a playoff berth, so Tennessee will have to bring its A-game if the team wants to pull off an upset.
The Titans' tough stretch begins this week when they visit Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT on FOX.
