Titans Signings Among Biggest NFL Free Agency Moves
The Tennessee Titans were not afraid to make a major move in free agency this offseason, it just wasn't what everyone else thought was going to happen.
Many expected the Titans to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft or sign a veteran quarterback, but all the team has done is sign perennial backups Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle, one of which probably won't make the final roster at the end of training camp.
Instead, the Titans chose to invest in the offensive line, signing left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and right guard Kevin Zeitler to help protect the team's next signal caller. The move was ranked No. 2 in terms of the biggest offseason moves by CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards.
"Tennessee doled out big contracts to left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, which allowed them to move J.C. Latham back to his natural right tackle spot. The decision to spend big money on the offensive line, only to run it back with Will Levis or newly employed Brandon Allen, does not pass the sniff test," Edwards writes.
"In theory, the path was paved for Miami quarterback Cam Ward to be the pick at No. 1 overall. As part of this scenario, it means Levis is available via trade. It also means that Cleveland and New York will be shut out of the Ward market, which led to interest in veteran quarterbacks, such as Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers.
"These moves would be top of the list if it were not purely an educated guess at this point."
It remains to be seen if these moves from the Titans were the right ones, but it's clear that they have a vision in place and they will look to execute it in the upcoming season.
