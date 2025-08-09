Titans Skill Players Earning Attention Ahead of Preseason Opener
The Tennessee Titans have a very different roster when it comes to the skill players from last season.
The team made several additions at wide receiver and many will make their debuts in the team's preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"The Titans know what they have in Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett. So, receivers behind them will get a longer look, and an opportunity to prove themselves further. I was really impressed with what I saw from Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike in Thursday's joint practice, when Xavier Restrepo also had a good day. All these guys and more will get chances in the preseason opener," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
It remains to be seen how much the rookie wide receivers will be involved in the offense this season, but their output in these preseason games could dictate how many snaps they could see when games truly count.
The team also has some fresh faces in the tight end position group, including fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm out of Texas.
"There's a reason why coaches put rookie tight end Gunnar Helm No.2 on the depth chart (behind Chig Okonkwo). Helm has proven it in camp, and he really showed up in the practice against the Buccaneers," Wyatt wrote.
"I'd seen Helm make plays back in Nashville, but he took it up a notch in Thursday's practice. Helm will look to continue the momentum on Saturday night, and expect tight ends David Martin-Robinson, Josh Whyle, Thomas Odukoya and Drake Dabney to get a lot of work, too."
Helm could be the future for the Titans at tight end, so having him start off the preseason on the right foot should be a welcomed sign for Tennessee.
Okonkwo should be the starter for the entire 2025 campaign if he's healthy, but he is a free agent at the end of the year, so Helm could be his replacement. If Helm plays well during the preseason, there will be a good chance that he enters the starting lineup either later this season or early in 2026.
