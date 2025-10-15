Titans Talk Disappointment After Loss
There's a general consensus on how the Tennessee Titans feel after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders: disappointment.
The team's 20-10 loss dropped its record to 1-5 on the season with its lone win coming on a lucky, improbable comeback in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. The game marked the worst performance in the young career of No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who fumbled the ball twice and threw an interception.
"Real disappointed, just as an offense, especially myself," Ward said after the game via Wyatt. "Any time you have three turnovers you are not going to have a chance to win the game. … I know I can't let it happen, but we have to keep going."
"At the end of the day, there's no excuses out there for us. We just have to be better, and I have to be better. Any time you are scoring 10 points, you are not winning the football game. Offensively, we just have to (help) the defense. They've done their part the whole season and we just have to start doing ours."
Titans Struggling After Raiders Loss
The defense did well, holding the Raiders to 20 points (seven of which came after a Ward fumble near their own end zone), but linebacker Cody Barton is urging the team to push forward.
"It is frustrating, and I hate losing," Barton said via Wyatt. "But you have to keep going, this is part of the job. We have to keep fighting, keep sticking together, keep trusting each other. Obviously there will be things on both sides of the ball that we need to fix and change from that, but we can't point fingers and we have to stick together."
The loss was enough to cost head coach Brian Callahan his job, expressing a clear sign for the Titans to fix things going into their next matchup. The Titans have a tough matchup in Week 7 back at home against a surging New England Patriots team that is on a three-game winning streak.
If the Titans don't turn the page quickly and move forward from the loss, they could give the Pats a fourth straight win. It would be a rough start for interim head coach Mike McCoy, so the Titans need to do what they can in practice in hopes of executing a better game plan.
