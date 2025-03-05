Titans Could Target Former Jets Star
The Tennessee Titans could be active on the free agency market this offseason for a wide receiver.
With touchdown leader Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hitting free agency, the Titans will need someone to play alongside Calvin Ridley in the offense.
After his release, that player could be former New York Jets star Davante Adams.
Adams, 32, had 85 receptions for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets in 2024, making him one of the top free agents at the position in the NFL.
The Titans have a decent amount of cap space and could afford a massive splash like Adams, who is expected to command a lot of money in free agency.
After a tumultuous 2024 campaign that saw him traded in the middle of the season, Adams could be looking for a little bit of continuity at his next stop.
The Titans may not be the most appealing prospect on paper in Adams' free agency, but the ability to play with the potential No. 1 overall pick is always appealing. It would benefit the Titans to add a talented wide receiver, especially if a player like Cam Ward ends up being chosen as the top pick in the draft.
However, Adams could have a couple more suitors.
Another route to get Adams to Tennessee might involve Aaron Rodgers also coming to the Titans. The two sides have been connected in the past, and if Rodgers came to Nashville, he might want to have his sidekick with him as well.
Whether Rodgers follows him or not, Adams makes the Titans a better team, and for that reason alone, Tennessee should do some research and homework to see if bringing the former All-Pro into the building is worth it.
