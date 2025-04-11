Insider: Titans Targeting Big Need With Second Round Pick
The Tennessee Titans are less than two weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, where they are expected to set the tone for the rest of the league.
The Titans are expected to pick a quarterback with their first pick, and every signal caller needs a wide receiver like peanut butter needs jelly.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes if the Titans go with Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick that a receiver could follow them at No. 35 overall.
"All signs point to Cam Ward (Miami) being the pick at No. 1, so the thing to watch is what the Titans will do on Day 2," Davenport writes.
"They're lacking a third-round pick due to the L'Jarius Sneed trade last offseason and need a receiver to complement Ridley. Expect Tennessee to be aggressive in adding a wideout, possibly with a trade up from No. 35 to target a player such as Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) or Luther Burden III (Missouri)."
The Titans are meeting with a number of wide receivers from across the country, and the team needs one after losing several key players at the position over the past year.
DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine left in free agency to sign with the Miami Dolphins. On top of that, the team has not re-signed veteran Tyler Boyd and fourth-year wideout Treylon Burks could be missing the start of the regular season as he heals from the injuries he suffered in 2024.
Adding a wide receiver with the No. 35 overall pick will make things easier for the Titans in the long run, especially as they ingratiate a quarterback into the offense, hoping that he will one day become the top pass catcher of the future for Tennessee.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
