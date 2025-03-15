Titans Praised After Signing All-Pro Guard
The Tennessee Titans filled in a massive need on the offensive line by signing 14-year veteran Kevin Zeitler to a one-year, $9 million contract.
Zeitler, 35, is expected to be the team's starting right guard, replacing Dillon Radunz, who is a free agent looking for a new home.
Zeitler's experience gives the Titans a massive upgrade, which is why The Athletic contributor Mike Jones gave Tennessee a "B" for bringing him on board.
"The 35-year-old Zeitler has missed just 13 games in his 13-year career," Jones writes.
"He remains one of the most effective run blockers in the league and is reliable in pass protection as well. His experience and leadership will serve the rebuilding Titans well."
Zeitler was taken with the No. 27 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2012 NFL Draft, where he spent the first four seasons of his career. Since then, Zeitler has become a bit of a journeyman in the league with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and most recently, the Detroit Lions.
Zeitler has been part of numerous schemes and he's also had a lot of success in the NFL, playing on a team that clinched the No. 1 seed in their respective conference's playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
If Zeitler can do the same for the Titans, it will be nothing short of a miracle given the fact that they are coming into the season with the No. 1 overall pick.
Zeitler may not turn the Titans into an overnight success, but he can get the team much closer to their goals from where they were before, and that's what makes this arguably the best signing for Tennessee so far in free agency.
