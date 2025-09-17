Titans RB Could Lead NFL in Major Category
Knowing how one-dimensional the Tennessee Titans running game is, it's no surprise to see The Athletic offer a bold prediction for RB Tony Pollard. While some Power Rankings are kind to the Titans, Josh Kendall and Chad Graff are less than thrilled with what they've seen so far in Tenness
The two harped on QB Cam Ward's "league low" 50.8% completion percentage. Ward's percentage was impacted by eight drops in Week 1, something that anyone just looking at the stats is never going to recognize. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick has played far better than his numbers show.
Ultimately, the two believe those numbers will work in Pollard's favor. The former Dallas Cowboys RB has played in all but 13 snaps this season. HC Brian Callahan had his star player out there for 89% of the snaps in both Weeks 1 and 2.
Pollard has been a workhorse in his career, never missing more than two games in a season. The Titans would love to find a happy medium between his usage and wearing him out. While he seems indestructible, plenty of players in Tennessee have already gone down with injuries. That includes RB Tyjae Spears, a man this team desperately wants back on the field.
The Athletic's Week 3 Power Rankings featuers one overreaction for each team. As for Tennessee, "Tony Pollard might lead the league in carries." Knowing the Titans are already 0-2 and have continually played from behind, that's hard to believe as one can't imagine the team would run the ball much in garbage time.
"Pollard had 20 carries for 92 yards in Week 2 and, according to Next Gen Stats, forced a career-high 14 missed tackles. Pollard is fourth in the league with 38 carries after two weeks and is the only thing working for the offense right now because rookie quarterback Cam Ward is completing a league-low 50.8 percent of his passes," they wrote.
Week 3 may feature a battle of the running backs in Tennessee as Pollard goes head-to-head with RB Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis has one of, if not the most explosive backs in the entire league. Taylor just edged out Pollard as he was on the field for 93% of the Colts Week 2 snaps.
Taylor's 43 attempts lead the league, while fourth-place Pollard is only five behind. Sandwiched between them is Green Bay's Josh Jacobs and Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley. Whether Pollard maintains this usage or not, he's currently near the top of the league with elite company.
