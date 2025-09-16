Titans' Cam Ward Reveals Biggest Lesson Learned
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is learning what it's like to be a rookie in the NFL this season.
In two starts, Ward has picked up many lessons, but he told reporters about the one thing he is learning about the most.
"I would say situationally is the biggest thing. I think I've got better at that from last week to this week on some key downs. I would say taking care of the ball. Those would be the biggest, just to take care of a ball," Ward said.
"Even though we had two turnovers last week, one turnover this week, and just staying on schedule. Offensively, we have to stay on schedule. We have yet to do that. And the more we continue to stay on schedule, we'll just continue to be good drives for us. Every time we don't stay on schedule, it's always a bad drive. So, just continue to get better, up front locking in, myself locking in, and receivers and running backs locking in."
While Ward is excited about growth in his first NFL season, he hopes these lessons can translate to wins very soon.
"I think I did, especially in just getting in and out of the huddle, the speed of the game. But at the end of the day, I'm trying to win," Ward said.
"So, that's what our goal here is to win, and we've got to turn around fast. We've just got to continue to work, come in next week with the right mindset like we have every week, and just continue to try to get better."
Ward has to be patient, especially with how poor the offensive line has been, allowing him to be sacked 11 times in his first two games.
With his first divisional contest coming in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, Ward will have a chance to learn what AFC South rivalries feel like firsthand. The intensity should be cranked up a little bit, so Ward will have to find ways to get better in hopes of getting the Titans their first win of the season.
