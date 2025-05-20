Titans Rivalry Game Labeled Must Watch
The Tennessee Titans don't have any primetime games on the schedule, but they have some matchups with a little more intrigue than others.
The Athletic insider Joe Rexrode named the team's Week 7 contest against the New England Patriots, who are led by former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, as the one "must-watch" game of the season.
"Welcome home, Mike Vrabel. The former Titans coach, who gave the franchise some of its best moments in Nashville — a run to the AFC title game, two division titles and the AFC No. 1 seed in 2021 when Vrabel won NFL Coach of the Year — will be back in the house two years after his ill-advised firing," Rexrode wrote.
"Will he cross paths with Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, who canned him a few weeks after making it clear publicly that he was safe? Will the fans show him any love? Is he about to revive the Pats while the Titans stay near the bottom of the league? In a schedule light on big moments for a bad team with no prime-time games, this one is spicy."
Vrabel coached with the Titans for six seasons, making three playoff appearances. His worst year with the team was his last in 2023, where the team finished 6-11.
The Titans fired Vrabel and replaced him with Brian Callahan, who managed to get just three wins last season. Now, Vrabel will have a chance to get revenge on the Titans and prove that he should have never been fired or replaced by Callahan to begin with.
The game will also feature two of the youngest quarterbacks in the league in Cam Ward and Drake Maye in what could start a rivalry between the two former ACC signal callers.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!