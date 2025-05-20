All Titans

Titans Rivalry Game Labeled Must Watch

The Tennessee Titans have one game circled on the upcoming schedule.

Jeremy Brener

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks the to media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks the to media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans don't have any primetime games on the schedule, but they have some matchups with a little more intrigue than others.

The Athletic insider Joe Rexrode named the team's Week 7 contest against the New England Patriots, who are led by former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, as the one "must-watch" game of the season.

"Welcome home, Mike Vrabel. The former Titans coach, who gave the franchise some of its best moments in Nashville — a run to the AFC title game, two division titles and the AFC No. 1 seed in 2021 when Vrabel won NFL Coach of the Year — will be back in the house two years after his ill-advised firing," Rexrode wrote.

"Will he cross paths with Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, who canned him a few weeks after making it clear publicly that he was safe? Will the fans show him any love? Is he about to revive the Pats while the Titans stay near the bottom of the league? In a schedule light on big moments for a bad team with no prime-time games, this one is spicy."

Vrabel coached with the Titans for six seasons, making three playoff appearances. His worst year with the team was his last in 2023, where the team finished 6-11.

The Titans fired Vrabel and replaced him with Brian Callahan, who managed to get just three wins last season. Now, Vrabel will have a chance to get revenge on the Titans and prove that he should have never been fired or replaced by Callahan to begin with.

The game will also feature two of the youngest quarterbacks in the league in Cam Ward and Drake Maye in what could start a rivalry between the two former ACC signal callers.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News