Can Titans Have Top 10 Offense?
Cam Ward wants the Tennessee Titans offense to be as strong as possible and he has high expectations for how far he thinks he can take them in his rookie season.
Ward revealed his expectations of what he thinks the Titans offense can reach this offseason.
"I think we honestly have the ability to be a top-10 offense," Ward said via Nick Suss of The Tennesseean.
"It goes on every guy in that huddle including myself to bring the right mindset every day. And us also playing together. I think that’s the biggest thing: We always play together. We never point fingers. We’ve just got to always have that mindset that we can be the best offense in the NFL. And then it really just comes with us caring about each other on the field and off the field. I think a lot of that with translate to the game."
Ward's confidence and enthusiasm should be appreciated by the Titans. That's exactly what a team needs in its starting quarterback. But how realistic are Ward's expectations? Can the Titans truly get as far as Ward thinks this season?
The Titans ranked 26th in the league in total offense last season. Only the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears had fewer yards. In terms of scoring, the Titans were at No. 27, averaging 18.3 points per game.
Granted, the Titans have a very different offense than they had a year ago. Ward isn't the only major change to the team's unit. They have two new starters along the offensive line in Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler. They also should have Lloyd Cushenberry III back at center after he missed half the season with a torn Achilles.
The team has new receivers in Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike and a tight end in Gunnar Helm.
The newness is there, but all of these players are unproven. That doesn't mean they can't be top 10, but all of these pieces will have to hit in order for that to happen.
